Five of a family found dead in apartment near Karachi airport

An area inside the Karachi Police Office compound is seen cordoned off by a barricade tape a day after an attack on February 18, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: In a terrifying incident in the port city, Karachi police recovered the bodies of five of a family including a man, a woman, and three minor children from an apartment located near Jinnah International Airport on Monday.

The law enforcers also recovered a “suicide note” written by the deceased man who hung himself with a rope tied to the ceiling inside his living room.

The gruesome incident took place in an apartment in a multi-storey building located near Karachi’s Wireless Gate area.

Police detailed that Syed Ahsan Raza Rizvi committed suicide after killing his wife and three children inside his apartment. His neighbours told the cops that Ahsan had been unemployed for some time.

They said they also found a 30-bore pistol and rounds from the crime scene besides seizing a note from a living room, asking to open a file saved in his laptop.

Police officials confirmed that the deceased man wrote details of the entire incident in his note.

The file carries a tragic last message from Ahsan, in which he confessed to committing suicide and killing his family members as he was left with no choice but to choose “this easy option”.

“My wife and children were sleeping and they don’t even know [about my plan to murder them]. I used a stolen pistol to shoot them.”

The note stated that he saved another file on his laptop, carrying complete details of his loans, adding that people must kill him if they found him alive.

Police have launched a thorough probe to ascertain facts about the gruesome incident.

In November 2022, the terrifying deaths of five of a family in Karachi’s Malir area made headlines after a man attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with a sharp object after slaughtering his wife and three minor daughters inside his home in the Shamsi Society.

The man, identified as Fawwad, miraculously survived and was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Later, he confessed to killing his entire family in a desperate attempt to end all of his financial hardships and loans after facing losses in the trading business.

Police surgeon Samia Saeed told Geo News later in the day that the post-mortem of the five bodies was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The woman, Nida, was shot in the head, while six-year-old Jibrael and four-year-old Mikaeel were shot in the head and arm. Two-year-old Umme Hani was also shot in the head, the surgeon added.

“Ahsan died due to suffocation as a rope was tied around his neck,” she said, adding that samples from all the bodies have been sent for chemical analysis.