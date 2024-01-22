Meghan Markle sets to make 'headlines' in Hollywood amid royal health row

Meghan Markle sets to make 'headlines' amid royal health scare

Meghan Markle is expected to make 'guarantee headlines' if the Duchess of Sussex makes her acting comeback with Suits spin-off.

As per reports, the popular legal drama creator Aaron Korsh penned a brand new show. Notably, a character named Erica from the spin-off has a few similarities to Meghan.

Speaking of the former working royal's popularity, PR expert Matt Yanofsky told The Mirror, "There are dozens of women in Hollywood who could play that role. However, casting Meghan would create guaranteed headlines across the world."

The expert also believes that the Duchess may find it hard to manage the stressful job of acting.

"Does Meghan want to work this much and go to a set every week? Based on what happened with her podcast, she likely doesn't want such a stressful, time-consuming job."

These comments came amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's serious health problems.

For the unversed, the Monarch is to be admitted to hospital for enlarged prostate treatment, as per an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Princess Kate recently underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' and as per Kensington Palace, she "will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."