Prince Harry left 'hurt and disappointed' by King Charles, royal family

Prince Harry, who found out about King Charles' surgery through the media, is said to be feeling "hurt and disappointed" for not being informed by the palace about royal health scares.



"It could have been a shock for Harry to find out about his father's health issues through the news rather than a personal call or message from his family," relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror.

The expert went on claiming that it would be "understandable" if Harry felt "hurt and disappointed by this".



Louella also revealed why the royal family did not share King Charles's health scare with Prince Harry, saying: "If there are trust issues between them, then this could also be a reason why Prince Harry was not informed directly about his father's surgery. It's possible that Prince Charles deliberately chose to announce his surgery publicly to avoid any speculation or rumours surrounding his health."



"This could have been a way for him to protect his privacy and control the narrative. If he feels he cannot trust Prince Harry with his personal information, it also suggests a lack of trust in their father-son relationship."



However, the expert suggested there are chances that the feuding father-son duo could end their rift for good, claiming: "The significant disconnect between them doesn’t appear to be improving at the moment. However, times of stress and ill health can bring families closer together, and Prince Harry might find he wants to reach out to his father at a time like this."