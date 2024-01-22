Kate Middleton, Prince William mocked by Meghan Markle's supporter Dr Shola

British-Nigerian activist and political commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has seemingly mocked ailing Princess Kate and her husband Prince William in her latest attack on the royal family.



Dr Shola, who's known as big supporter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, turned to X ( Former Twitter) on Monday to slam the reports about the Prince and Princess of Wales "raise standard of parenting and work ethics."

Sharing a screen-grab of Newspaper, she wrote: "Princess Catherine & Prince William raise standard of parenting & work ethics. Women, we must all work ‘from bed’ during recovery from serious surgery. Men, William is the standard of what ‘full dad’ is aka be half dad until mother of your children is in hospital. Where would we be without #Royals to lead by example."



A renowned British-Nigerian lawyer previously came out in defence of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle amid new bombshell claims about Princess Lilibet's name.

She defended the Duchess of Sussex over her decision to use the name Lilibet for her daughter, "God give me strength - people have lost their minds. [1] Harry and Meghan do not need anyone's permission, least of all Queen Elizabeth, to name their child Lilibet."