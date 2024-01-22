Michelle Keegan opens up about re-locating to America: Here’s why

Michelle Keegan reflects on quitting UK for Hollywood

Michelle Keegan has recently opened up about re-locating to America after the success of her Netflix series, Fool Me Once.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Brassic star, who tied the knot with Mark Wright, shared, “I went to America when Mark was out there. Didn't like it. But let's see. If a job comes up… I guess?”

“I've never thought beyond what I'm doing right at that moment,” she continued.

Michelle said, “And I think that's how I live now as well. I don't think in terms of goals. I live in the moment.”

Amid the actress success, industry expert Nick Ede spoke to OK! magazine and pointed out, “It's really given Michelle a platform to make her a major star.”

The Coronation alum stated, “All eyes are on her at the moment because Netflix is watched by millions of people globally and her series is number one here and in the US.”

“She looks every inch the Hollywood leading lady and she has star quality,” he remarked.

Nick added, “As a Hollywood producer or director, you want somebody who's the whole package – and that's Michelle.”

Meanwhile, Nick’s comments came after it was reported that Michelle is among the “bookies’ favourites to land the lead female role in the next Bond movie”.