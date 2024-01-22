Taylor Swift's NYC home targeted, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into pop superstar Taylor Swift's New York City apartment on Saturday.



Travis Kelce's girlfriend Swift's home in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was taken into custody by the law enforcers.

The man allegedly tried but failed to enter the "You Are Losing Me" singer's townhouse on Saturday, the New York Post reported.



Officers arrested a man when they were told he tried to open a door to a building, a New York Police Department spokesperson said, However, police have not confirmed a break-in attempt at Swift’s home, but raided in the same street.

Police did not release the man’s name. It was not clear if Swift was at home at the time. The Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts when Swift was not there.

A man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Another suspect was held for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he would not leave until he met Swift.