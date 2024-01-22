What is malignant melanoma? Inside Sarah Ferguson's new health battle

Sarah Ferguson is undergoing investigations to understand the seriousness of her condition

Sarah Ferguson's diagnosis with malignant melanoma raised questions over what the disease actually is.

As per the NHS England, the cancerous ailment is caused by ultraviolet light, stemming from tanning and excessive use of sunbeds.

It was cautioned that one could simply reduce the risk of the disease by applying sunscreen.

"Things that increase your chances of getting melanoma include your age and having pale skin, a large number of moles and a family history of skin cancer," the NHS states.

"It's often possible to prevent skin cancer by being careful in the sun – for example, by using sunscreen and reapplying it regularly.

"How melanoma is treated depends on where it is, if it has spread to other areas of your body and your general health. Surgery is the main treatment."

This comes after multiple moles were removed from the Duchess of York during a mastectomy when being treated for breast cancer.

It later emerged that one of the moles was cancerous.

In a statement, Prince Andrew's ex-wife was said to be in "good spirits" despite going through a "distressing" time.

Her spokesman said: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages."