Rain in Karachi's different areas as temperature likely to fall

Dwellers of Karachi witnessed rain in different areas making the weather pleasant as temperature is anticipated to fall further in the metropolis.
According to weather analyst Jawad Memon, areas that received rain in the early morning Monday included Gulistan-e-Johar, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, F.B. Area and Liaquatabad.
Scheme 33, and the surrounding areas also witnessed light to heavy rain, according to Memon.
