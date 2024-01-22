Halle Bailey talks ‘staying sane’ amid media coverage of secret pregnancy

Halle Bailey continued to deny rumours about her pregnancy amid the online speculation

Halle Bailey had her work cut out for her during her first pregnancy, and it wasn’t just the pregnancy hormones.

Instead, the Little Mermaid star – who recently announced the birth of her son – was under a constant media scrutiny about her pregnancy, which she tried to keep hidden for the sake of her mental wellbeing.

Taking to her Snapchat last week to finally address fans’ burning questions about her pregnancy, new mom admitted that dealing with the “blogs and cameras” while she was carrying definitely took a toll on her.

“Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just keep myself sane and I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know,” she said.

However, that didn’t stop Bailey from attending award shows and media events.

“I think for me, I just realized I think it was helpful for me to be able to still be working and have something to promote, like the beautiful film I was a part of,” she reflected, referring to her movie The Color Purple, noting that it helped her “feel sane.”

As to why she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret in the first place, she noted that she “just wanted to make sure [she] had a beautiful, private healthy time” throughout her pregnancy.