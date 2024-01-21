Jada Pinkett, Will Smith reckon as ‘important’ team in Hollywood amid separation

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith thinks themselves as‘important’ team in Hollywood amid separation

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith think themselves as a powerful team in Hollywood amid their separation.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “They’re separated, but they still consider themselves an important team and a force in Hollywood.”

“Time will tell if that proves to be the case,” shared an insider.

The source noted that the couple “aren’t afraid of hard work” and stay “positive” after the Red Table Talk host opened up that she and the King Richard star have reportedly been separated since 2016.

Earlier, speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2023, the actress revealed that she and the Will would continue to stay married.

“We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried,” said Jada about Oscar winner.

In another interview to promote her book, Worthy, Jada explained how Will’s infamous Academy Awards slap actually “saved” their marriage.

“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did. I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” remarked Jada.

She continued, “That moment of the hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” added the actress.

However, another source told Star magazine, “Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce.”

“Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become,” added an insider.