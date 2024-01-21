Sofia Vergara joins Lionel Messi for night out in Miami

Sofia Vergara made a striking entrance at Papi Steak in Miami on Saturday, accompanied by football stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
The 51-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning, figure-hugging black strapless leather midi dress featuring a seductive lace corset top.
She added height with towering heels and carried a matching leather clutch.
Keeping her long brunette hair down, the Modern Family star appeared joyful as she posed for photos before entering the restaurant.
In contrast, Messi exuded effortless coolness in a white T-shirt paired with an open black shirt, black trousers, and white Nike trainers.
The 36-year-old footballer was accompanied by his glamorous wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who showcased a leggy display in a black ruched mini dress and eye-catching knee-high boots.
