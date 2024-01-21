IPP ropes in actor Sajid Hasan

KARACHI: Veteran actor and screenwriter Sajid Hasan Sunday announced his decision to join Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ahead of the February 8 polls.

Hasan's announcement comes as political parties ramp up their electioneering efforts and woo prominent individuals to gain their support in order to strengthen their positions as elections draw near.

His decision to join the IPP comes as the party comprises largely of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters who parted ways with the party after the May 9 riots, triggered after ex-prime minister Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case, which saw military installations being vandalised across the country.

Tareen, a former close aide of the PTI founder who played a major in the formation of the PTI government in 2018, had parted ways with Khan after a money laundering was registered against him during the PTI government.



Since the launch of the party, a large number of now-former PTI leaders have joined Tareen's ranks with the likes of Murad Raas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Farrukh Habib, Ali Nawaz Awan, Andleeb Abbas and others.

Commenting on his decision to join the politics on Sindh IPP President Mahmood Moulvi's invitation, Hasan said that he wanted to do something for the people of Pakistan.

Stressing that he joined the IPP with no intention other than that of service to the people, the actor called for the need to look on the positive side of politics and acknowledge whoever has done good for the country.

"We need to forgive and move forward together," he said.