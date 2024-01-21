Alec Musser’s ex-girlfriend pours heart out in tribute to the late actor

Alec Musser passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Alec Musser’s ex-girlfriend has spoken up about the actor’s tragic suicide last week, and she carries some regret.

Lacy Faddoul – who dated Musser from 2011 to 2014 – poured her heart out for the late All My Children star in a statement to People Magazine, reflecting on their time together and declaring that she will ‘always love’ him.

“Alec was born with a pair of skis in one hand and a surfboard in the other. He had a spirit that was competitive in the most jubilant ways. I’m one of the many he taught to ski,” Faddoul shared of Musser, who made a name for himself in the fitness industry, paving his way as a model, bodybuilder, and athlete.

Faddoul went on to reflect on their three-year relationship, which involved a lot traveling and outdoor activities – such as getaways to Mexico and sunset walks – joined by Musser’s dog, Callie.

“Thank you for teaching me what it feels like to be treated so well in a relationship. I will love you forever, and you will forever shine through the sunsets,” she said.

Musser, who played Del Henry on All My Children from 2005 to 2007 – passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on January 12. His fiancé, Paige Press, confirmed the news on his death to TMZ the following day, subsequently taking to her Instagram to tell the “love of [her] life” Musser that she will “never stop loving [him].”

On Musser's suicide, Faddoul, reflected, “We don’t ever know just how bad someone is hurting until you are faced with the devastating news that they took their own life. He is now at peace.”

She concluded her statement with a tinge of regret, expressing, “Never skip an opportunity to tell those you care about that you love them. Life is so fragile."