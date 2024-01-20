Victoria Beckham reveals her 'golden glow' secret

Victoria detailed her morning routine on Instagram

Victoria Beckham is sharing her skincare regimen, outlining the steps she takes to achieve a 'golden glow.'

The 49-year-old fashion designer, known for her fish and vegetable-centric diet, offered a closer look at her disciplined routine, which involves ginger shots, green juice, and five weekly workouts.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday with a series of photos, Victoria detailed her morning routine, starting with 'a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach.'

Her husband David plays a role in her routine by assisting in the preparation of a 'green juice,' which includes 'broccoli, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, ginger, lemon, and lime.'

In the images, the former footballer is seen skillfully chopping the ingredients before blending.

Following her workout, Victoria indulges in a post-exercise smoothie containing protein powder, nuts, and fresh fruit. To conclude her day, she spends 20 minutes reading to 'switch off from the day.'

Victoria captioned her post: 'My skin health routine. Whilst my Priming Moisturiser in Golden helps with that instant golden glow, I can see the difference in my skin texture and radiance from taking care of myself with regular exercise and other wellness tricks I’ve picked up along the way from experts and friends.



'I try and workout 5 times a week with Mr Bobby Rich, more tips on my instagram stories.'