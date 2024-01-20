Prince Harry to make peace with King Charles, Kate amid health scare

Prince Harry to make peace with ailing King Charles, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has been advised to settle his woes with his ailing father, King Charles, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

For the unversed, Princess Kate recently underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' and is currently admitted to hospital for recovery.

Meanwhile, the Monarch is all set to be admitted to the hospital for an enlarged prostate treatment in the coming days.



In conversation with GB News, royal correspondent Michael Cole remembered the Duke of Sussex's time spent with the royal family in the UK and urged Harry to "play his full part" during a difficult phase for his loved ones.

The royal expert said that King Charles' son admitted on so many occasions recently that "he misses a lot about his country... And in a way, I think we miss him."

Michael urged Harry to put his differences aside and make peace with his family.

"With recent events, both the Princess of Wales in hospital and the King going into hospital, it would have been very important for him to pick up some slack here and play his full part in the Royal Family," he added.

The royal expert said, "And you know, never say never, the prodigal son is always welcome."