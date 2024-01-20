HEC announces scholarships for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

The scholarships will allow the successful applicants to study in HEC-recognised universities in Pakistan for the academic year 2024. — AFP/File

In a move aimed at facilitating millions of refugees inside Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Saturday announced German scholarships for Afghan refugees residing in the country.

The HEC, in a statement, has invited female Afghan refugees to apply for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) scholarships provisioning a two-year Master's degree programme for eligible candidates.

The scholarships will allow the successful applicants to study in HEC-recognised universities in Pakistan for the academic year 2024.

The initiative, funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, includes scholarships for all disciplines with the aim of promoting academic and scientific advancement through the creation of opportunities for students to pursue higher degrees.

Female Afghan refugees who are residing in Pakistan and have valid proof of registration (POR) cards issued by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) are eligible for the scholarships and can apply online on the HEC's website.

However, applicants must have completed their undergraduate degree, equalling 16 years of education, from an HEC-recognised university with at least a 2.5 CGPA — and must be enrolled in the first semester of a two-year Master's degree.

Meanwhile, candidates who are awaiting their results cannot apply for the scholarships.