Kanye West, Bianca Censori's marriage lacks 'emotions'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori often made it to headlines because of their alleged marital woes and bizarre public appearances.
Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, recently claimed that "emotions don't take part in their marriage."
In conversation with Mirror, the tarot card reader revealed that the architectural designer "is enjoying a life of luxury and is focused on herself and on the opportunities that this life affords her."
Speaking of Kanye, Inbaal shared that as long as the rapper's value increases, he will be happy.
"Column inches, social media clicks, nightclub appearances, the rapper values any public recognition," she added.
Inbaal said that Kanye is "aware that with this beautiful lady by his side, there's more brand recognition in the Ye name, more value to his many ventures, and he loves that."
While talking about the couple's 'complicated' relationship, Inbaal shared, "It's not a romantic card, but it is a passionate card. A relationship exists, but emotions don't take part in this marriage."
