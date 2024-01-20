Prince Harry could use 'Get Well' to reach out King Charles

Prince Harry has been advised to use the recent health bombshells that have hit the royal family as an opportunity to reach out to his father King Charles.



A royal expert has claimed that "vulnerability brings people together" and the recent royal health scares could be a "silver lining" for the father and son's troubled relationship.



Earlier this week, the royal family made shock announcements about Princess Kate and King Charles's medical procedures. The Buckingham palace revealed the monarch will undergo for an enlarged prostate operation next week, shortly after Kensington Palace announced Princess Kate's abdominal surgery.

Sharing his opinion on the situation, royal Tessa Dunlop suggested "a 'Get Well' card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be a positive thing. Within the family, often ill health or vulnerability can bring people together, maybe that will be the silver lining."

"There could be a 'Get Well' card coming from the house of Montecito. It would be great if it did happen and it's a reminder to Harry and to all of them, that we're all vulnerable - don't take anyone for granted," she told OK!.



A separate source has claimed: "The King is also desperate to make amends with his estranged son," adding that the monarch's move to disclose his diagnosis has opened doors for Harry's return to the palace."