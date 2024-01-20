Holly Willoughby takes stand on personal growth with ‘bold move’

Holly Willoughby believes in ‘growing’ as she has made a comeback to TV

Holly Willoughby believes in ‘growing’ as she has given a strong message by posting a meaningful message about 'thriving in challenging times' following her return to television on Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old TV presenter had been away from screens for over two months before making a comeback to co-host the ITV skating competition alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly took a hiatus from television after leaving This Morning in October when she became aware of an alleged plot to abduct and harm her.

Following her return to TV, Holly's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon shared an Instagram post emphasizing 'resilience, strength,' and 'blooming in difficult times.'

Posting a picture of a moonflower on their Stories, the caption read: 'The moonflower has become a symbol of blossoming in dark times.

'These fragrant, white flowers have evolved over millions of years to open only at night and their ethereal, nocturnal beauty is a powerful symbol of how resilience, strength and growth can flourish during the darkest and most challenging moments.'

According to The Sun, Holly re-shared the post to her own Instagram Stories, alongside the words: 'Even in the dark... she grows... nature is beautiful.'

Holly returned to TV screens for the Dancing On Ice launch show on Sunday as she made her debut with her new co-host Stephen, who has replaced Phillip Schofield.

Holly had been absent from screens for nearly three months, ever since she left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa.

She quit the show after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her emerged, which followed Phillip Schofield leaving ITV after his affair with a younger show runner came to light.