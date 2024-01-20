Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's lovestory defended by Kansas City Chiefs owner

The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs recently defended Travis Kelce's friendship with Taylor Swift, which is sometimes called a "PR stunt."



During an episode of Jim Cramer's Mad Monday, Clark Hunt discussed the tight end's "organic" relationship with the 34-year-old singer.

“It was purely organic. When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt.’ But no, it’s very real. And as I said, the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them,” he said.

The rest of the crew, according to Clark, is "really happy" for Travis and Taylor's relationship.

He went on to share his experience of meeting the Anti-Hero hitmaker “at one of the many games” she attended in 2023, “She’s just as sweet as she can be.”

The 58-year-old CEO also revealed that he frequently visited Taylor's Eras Tour's US leg last year, revealing his inner Swiftie.

“I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time," Clark said.