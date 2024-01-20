Pedro Pascal startled by 'unbelievable' stunt in 'Freaky Tales'

Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian and now the electrifying crime thriller Freaky Tales, recently revealed his awe at a daring stunt in the film, calling it "unbelievable" and a testament to the ingenuity of modern filmmaking.



Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal discussed a scene where his character, a world-weary fixer named Frankie LaCroix, witnesses a gravity-defying stunt performed by fellow cast member Jay Ellis. He wouldn't reveal the specifics due to spoiler concerns but hinted at it involving multiple floors and Ellis defying physics in a "very, very immaculate sequence."

"I was on set that day, and I'm supposed to walk in and bodies are falling down the stairs," Pascal described. "But then you see it – all of it's happening simultaneously in another room, without any wires or green screens. It's just Jay, pulling off this seemingly impossible stunt."

He expressed profound admiration for the stunt team and Ellis's dedication, noting the immense pressure of filming such a demanding scene while the rest of the movie was still being shot. "You sympathize with how challenging that must have been," he said, "but the result is mind-blowing. It kind of unnerves you to realize what they can get away with these days."

Pascal went on to share an anecdote about his reaction to witnessing the stunt firsthand. "I called Jay afterwards and apologized," he laughed. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm so sorry! I had no idea what you were going through there. I just walked in and saw the bodies tumble, but you were the real hero all along.'"

While keeping the specifics under wraps, Pascal's words paint a vivid picture of a scene that promises to push the boundaries of action cinema.

Freaky Tales, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, hits theatres on February 2nd.