Angus Cloud’s ‘loving memory’ honoured at Sundance Film Festival

Angus Cloud paid tribute at

Angus Cloud is always going to be remembered.



On Thursday, January 18, at the Freaky Tales premiere during the Sundance Film Festival, Cloud, who passed away in July at the age of 25, was honoured.

With a title card that said, "In loving memory of Angus Cloud," the cast honoured Cloud, who starred in the film, after its premiere.

Then, Cloud's performance was commended by Jay Ellis, who described it as "such a great performance."

He added, “[Angus] was just there to have so much fun with. Rest in peace to Angus.”

Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Ji-Young Yoo, and Dominique Thorne are also featured in the film, which centres on four interwoven people in Oakland, California who struggle with racism, murder, and Nazis among other issues. Tom Hanks appears in the movie as well.

Cloud overdosed and died unintentionally. The Alameda County Coroner revealed to Us Weekly in September 2023 that acute intoxication was the cause of his death.

At the time of his death, his system contained benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family announced his passing in a statement, additionally revealing that he “struggled intensely” with mental health after his father, Conor Hickey’s death the week prior.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement concluded.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”