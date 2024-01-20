Dakota Johnson reveals her experience of working in upcoming ‘Madame Web’

Dakota Johnson reflects on joining Marvel franchise

Dakota Johnson has recently revealed her experience of joining Marvel franchise as she plays a role in Madame Web.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dakota said, “I got to do a day of stunt driving work, and I’m really good at it, it seems!”

The Fifty Shades star stated, “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab.”

“I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise,’” she quipped.

Dakota remarked, “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota also shared director SJ Clarkson sent her a script after she finished filming The Lost Daughter and she was skeptical.

“I was sort of mystified by her powers,” pointed out the actress.

Dakota added, “I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’”

While talking about the protagonist character in the upcoming movie, Dakota explained, “It was really important to me that she’s really human and grounded in reality, and that her life feels like, ‘Oh, I can relate to that.’”

“Sometimes it’s hard to relate to someone shooting lasers out of their eyes. I mean, not for me. I obviously do that all the time,” quipped the actress.

Meanwhile, Madame Web is slated to release in theatres on February 14.