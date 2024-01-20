Charlie Sheen may get full custody of kids after ex Brooke Mueller’s relapse

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller had a relapse in 2023

Charlie Sheen may be looking at becoming a full-time single dad.

The Two and a Half Men star is set to get full custody of his teenage sons, Max and Bob, if his ex-wife Brooke Mueller fails her drug test following a relapse in 2023.

Sheen, 58, filed for and was granted an emergency request Thursday that declared that he will “immediately” assume “sole legal custody” of his sons – both 14 – “in the event Brooke tests positive for drugs or alcohol,” per Page Six.

The order further read, “Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol (1) as often as required by her probation officer, (2) within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, and (3) at a minimum of once per week regardless.”

Should Mueller fail a single test, her “custody/ visitation will be terminated immediately.”

Furthermore, even a missed test “will be considered a positive test.”

Per the request, Mueller is also supposed to turn in the “names, addresses and telephone numbers for all her regular, historic sources of controlled substances” to Sheen’s attorney.”

Both Sheen and Mueller have struggles with substance abuse in the past. However, Sheen recently celebrated six years of sobriety and has been more involved in his kids’ lives, describing himself as a “single dad” already.