Globe Soccer Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo ,Georgina Rodriguez radiate elegance joined by Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker was also seen at the event alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez joined Cristiano Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, sharing smiles as they took their seats for the evening.

The striker is featured in a 12-player list for the inaugural 'Best Middle East Player' award, showcasing his outstanding performance in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, who made a move to Saudi Arabia following a challenging second stint at Manchester United, engaged in on-stage conversations as the ceremony began.

The 38-year-old playfully remarked that he had '10 years' left in his career when questioned about retirement.

Friday evening saw Ronaldo in the company of football superstars, including some of his former teammates who attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Georgina stunned in an elegant white lace dress, showcasing her glamorous appearance.

Kyle Walker was also seen at the event alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester City star has recently parted ways with wife Annie Kilner after revelations about fathering Lauryn Goodman's five-month-old daughter, expressed hope in managing both family situations discreetly.

Despite personal challenges, the 33-year-old footballer looked sharp and focused on his career responsibilities at the event.