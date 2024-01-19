Diddy demands anonymous sexual assault accuser to reveal identity

Diddy amassed four harrowing sexual assault lawsuits against him late last year

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants the woman who accused of him of gang rape to come forward with her identity in court.

On January 17th, the music mogul officially ran out of time to respond to arguably his most egregious sexual assault lawsuit for the alleged gang rape of an unnamed woman, Jane Doe – having previously requested for an extension.

Now, Combs wants the court to shut down Jane Doe’s request to remain anonymous in court, per new court documents obtained by Radar Online.

The motivation behind is request is unclear as Combs’ legal team filed their argument under seal, which means that the information can not become a matter of public record.

However, the former Revolt CEO chairman claims that he has learned of the accuser’s identity through her counsel.

He didn’t mention the accuser’s identity in his motion, but revealed “certain facts about Plaintiff that the Combs Defendants have learned because her identity was disclosed by Plaintiff’s counsel.”

Hence, a third party could easily figure out her “public-facing identity that could be potentially determined from the content” of his motion, hence why it was filed under seal.

A judge has yet to rule on the new motion.

The case refers to the fourth and most recent lawsuit filed against the music mogul on December 6, in which Jane Doe claimed that Combs and two other men – Combs’ longtime right hand Harve Pierre and another unnamed man – gang-raped her in New York in 2003 when she was a 17-year-old highschool student.