Emily in Paris star Ashley Park on way to recovery after critical health scare: Pics

Ashley Park share major health update about her recovery: Pics

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park is already on her way to recovery after being hospitalised for a week in the intensive care unit due to critical septic shock.



On Friday, the actress took to Instagram and posted photos and videos, in which she could be seen in the hospital along with her support Paul Forman.

Ashley penned a heartfelt note thanking her co-star and friend Paul as well as hospital doctors and staff for looking after her at this serious period.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” began the 32-year-old.

Ashley informed, “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

The actress also expressed her gratitude to Paul for being “unconditionally” by her side throughout the health scare.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” stated Ashley.

She clearly stated, “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support,” mentioned the actress.

In the end, she wrote, “I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay .”

Following her post, Selena Gomez commented, “My heart. I am so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing.”



Her another co-star Lily Collins said, “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

In response, Paul also dropped a key message, writing, “My Love.”