Kelly Osbourne expresses her elation of being called ‘nepo baby’

Kelly Osbourne opens up on being called ‘nepo baby’

Kelly Osbourne has recently expressed her elation over being called a “nepo baby”.



“I am proud of my parents’ achievements,” said Kelly in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Kelly continued, “I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making. I go so far as to say both of them are iconic.”

However, she added, “My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself.”

For the unversed, Kelly is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly shared her views on a 2015 clip that went viral on TikTok after almost a decade later.

At the time, Kelly discussed former President Donald Trump’s statements on immigration. “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?” commented the 39-year-old.

After her statement, Kelly faced major backlash on social media and then apologised for her “poor choice of words” in a Facebook post.

“It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done,” confessed Kelly

She went on to say, “I realised that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labelled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

Kelly also noted that the entire incident enabled her to understand about “privilege”.

“I didn’t know what white privilege was because you just go along living your life and until somebody points out that something is wrong,” she continued.

Kelly pointed out, “I am privileged not just because of who my parents are or the colour of my skin, it’s that the life that I have is very privileged.”

“I took that for granted because I didn’t understand it,” she told the outlet.