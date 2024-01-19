Dense fog leads to motorway closure in multiple areas

Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on December 14, 2023. — AFP

As several parts of the country remain severely affected by the prevailing cold wave, the authorities on Friday decided to close off several sections of the motorway due to dense fog.

As per the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), multiple sections of M-1, M-2, and M-4 motorways have been temporarily closed due to low visibility.

The section from Burhan to Swabi and Rashakai to Peshawar toll plaza has been closed on the M-1 motorway.

Meanwhile, Kot Momin to Lillah, Islamabad toll plaza to Thallian, Chakari to Neela Dullah, Kot Momin to Pindi Bhattian, Farooqabad to Pindi Bhattian, Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad and Balkasar to Kallar Kahar has been closed on M-2.



Furthermore, M-4 Faisalabad Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Gojra Interchange to Faisalabad Interchange, Abdul Hakeem to Gojra and Abdul Hakeem to Sher Shah and M-5 from Rahim Yaar Khan to Rohri and Zahir peer to Uch Sharif have been closed.



The commuters have been urged to stay informed and plan their travel accordingly.



Meanwhile, people have been advised to contact the NHMP helpline at 130 or check their official social media platforms.



Apart from the dense fog, growing air pollution also contributes to the hazardous smog, which not only reduces visibility but also poses a significant threat to people's health.



With Punjab being the worst affected province, the caretaker government has taken multiple measures from promoting electric vehicles to carrying out the first-ever artificial rain in the province to battle smog.