Michelle Keegan to take ‘big step’ after Fool Me Once huge success

She looks every inch the Hollywood leading lady and she has star quality, expert shares

Michelle Keegan is rumoured to be considering a relocation to Los Angeles following the success of her Netflix series Fool Me Once.

The 36-year-old actress, known for her role as Maya Stern alongside Joanna Lumley in the adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel, has seen the series quickly rise to the top of Netflix charts worldwide.

Given her significant success, there are claims that the logical next step for Michelle could be a move to LA, fueled by reports of numerous Hollywood offers coming her way.

Industry expert Nick Ede has suggested that the success of Fool Me Once might elevate the former Coronation Street actress to the status of a 'major' global movie star.

He told OK! Magazine: 'It's really given Michelle a platform to make her a major star. All eyes are on her at the moment because Netflix is watched by millions of people globally and her series is number one here and in the US.'

'She looks every inch the Hollywood leading lady and she has star quality,' he continued.

'As a Hollywood producer or director, you want somebody who's the whole package – and that's Michelle.'

His comments come after it was revealed that Michelle is among the bookies' favourites to land the lead female role in the next Bond movie.