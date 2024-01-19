Kim Kardashian excited to discover her ‘doppelganger’

Kim Kardashian captioned the image as 'My twin'

She is none other than her very own sweet daughter Chicago.

Kim Kardashian heightened the resemblance on Thursday by sharing striking side-by-side pictures of herself as a child alongside Chicago.

Despite being just six years old, Chicago already bears a striking resemblance to her current-day mother, a likeness that was accentuated in the comparison with a childhood photo of Kim around the same age.

The 43-year-old reality star, who had earlier teased her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection, captioned the image shared on her Instagram Stories as 'My twin,' without specifying her exact age in the photo.

In the childhood photo, young Kim was adorned with modest studded earrings, a contrast to her daughter's style. Her dark hair was straightened, while Chicago showcased cute top knots in her curly long locks.

The picture of Chicago was taken from the Kardashian–Jenner family's 2023 Christmas Eve celebration, sparking considerable buzz among Kim's fans over the uncanny resemblance.

Kim initiated divorce proceedings from Chicago's father, Kanye, in February 2021. However, the divorce was not finalized until November 2022, following an agreement on child support and custody.

The former couple had tied the knot back in 2014.