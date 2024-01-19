Anthony Hopkins weighs in on mortality at 86

Anthony Hopkins reflects on mortality at 86, saying he's in 'good health'

Anthony Hopkins has recently reflected on mortality at the age of 86.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Oscar winner said, “I’m aware of my mortality.”

The Silence of the Lambs actor shared he’s in “good health” explaining, “I’ve just had a medical checkup. I’m in good shape.”

Hopkins, who is married to wife Stella for 20 years, stated, “To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it.”

“So, work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity,” remarked the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hopkins also talked about his role in the new movie, Freud’s Last Session.

“I love the process of preparing a role. That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that,” he remarked.

Hopkins admitted, “I’m so lucky to be working at my age. They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, ‘Well, good.’”

The actor dished he’s not more selective about what roles he takes at this point in his career.

“I’ll take anything. I’m not choosier, no,” quipped Hopkins.

Hopkins also shared when he’s not acting, he loves to paint or play the piano and films silly TikTok as well as Instagram videos.

The actor commented, “I do something silly because we need humour. We need a laugh in life. For good reason, I guess. Life is tough. The world is a savage place, but life has its beauty.”

“I love British detective stories that are on television. There are always scenes where people are having parties and dancing. And I look at them thinking, ‘What?’ I think, ‘I used to do that. I'm glad they're all having fun. I couldn't do that,” he added.