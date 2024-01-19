Sharon Osbourne reflects ‘The X Factor’ ‘damaged’ a lot of people

Sharon Osbourne was also a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ between 2007 and 2012

Sharon Osbourne is spilling some behind the scenes secrets of The X Factor.

Osbourne, 71 – a regular judge on the popular televised talent show – admitted that she would not return to the panel due to the potentially damaging and somewhat toxic nature of the show.

“As far as talent shows go, and I’ve been away from it for a while, it was kind of like the Wild West,” she told Jackie Brambleson on her Greatest Hits Radio show Wednesday via the Daily Mail.

The TV personality further reflected that the show had a lot of implications for people’s lives, and admitted she felt “the whole thing needs to be changed.”

“You’re handling people’s lives, you’ve got their future in your hands and it’s not anything to laugh at,” she noted, adding that “You have to be very, very careful.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t want that responsibility again, there’s damage out there and I wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”

Osbourne was on the X Factor judging panel from 2004 to 2007, before reuniting in 2013, 2016, and 2017.

She also had a judging gig on America’s Got Talent between 2007 and 2012.