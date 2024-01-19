Jillian Michaels hits out at Oprah Winfrey for using Ozempic

Jillian Michaels slams Oprah Winfrey for using Ozempic

Jillian Michaels has recently hit out at Oprah Winfrey for using weight-loss drugs, Ozempic.



Speaking to Page Six, Jillian said, “Oprah has a financial incentive with Ozempic.”

“Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business,” claimed the fitness guru.

Jillian explained, “I believe [WeightWatchers] bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs.”

“I think it's important to put that out there right off the bat,” added The Biggest Loser star.

Earlier, Oprah opened up about losing weight after years of trying to keep off the pounds.

“It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years. I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself,” noted the Color Purple star.

Oprah pointed out she felt “stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years”.

“I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me,” dished the media mogul.

Oprah also mentioned she “now uses it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing”.

“I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” stated the former host.