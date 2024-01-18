Selena Gomez reunites with ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ costar for sequel

Selena Gomez will reunite with her on-screen brother David Henrie

Wizards of Waverly Place is getting a sequel!

The beloved Disney Channel comedy from the 2010s is making a comeback on TV, with Selena Gomez and David Henrie reuniting for the sequel.

Variety confirmed that a pilot episode has already been ordered by Disney.

The official description of the Disney Branded Television series discloses that the show “picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.”

The description continues, “But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

Henrie, 34, and Gomez, 31, will serve as the executive producers.

Furthermore, Gomez – who played trouble-making teen Alex Russo – is set to guest star in the pilot episode.

Meanwhile, Henrie – who played Alex’s goody-two-shoes older brother Justin Russo – will reprise his role as a regular.

Additional cast members for the pilot include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.