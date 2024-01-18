Jodie Foster explains why she rejected Princess Leia role in Star Wars

Jodie Foster dishes out details about turning down Star Wars role

Jodie Foster has recently confessed she rejected iconic role of Princess Leia in Star Wars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



On Wednesday, Fallon questioned Foster about turning down any role, saying, “You’ve [played] so many iconic roles, we love what you do. But I saw this on the internet, you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?”

To this, the 61-year-old replied, “I was, yeah. They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict.”

“I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out because I was already under contract,” continued the actress.

Foster stated, “So, I didn’t do it and you know, they did an amazing job.”

While discussing about Leia’s unique hairstyle, Foster quipped, “I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, you know. I might have gone with a pineapple.”

For the unversed, Princess Leia was portrayed by the late actress, Carrie Fisher in Star Wars movie, released in 1977.

Earlier, Foster appeared on Hoda Kotb’s Today show and revealed one of the best days of her life after turning 60.

The Oscar winner shared that her 60s had been far better than her “confusing” 50s.

“Your 60s, where you are today, is a place where you feel like your heart can rest, you're home? Describe what's happening,” she remarked.

Foster mentioned, “I think it's some kind of hormone or something that got injected into my system, where suddenly the day I turned 60 was one of the best days of my life.”

“I was just happy and content, and I wasn't competing with my old self,” she added.