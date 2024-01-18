Prince William's real test begins amid major royal health saga

Future King Prince William is said to be going through a very painful phase as his sweet wife Kate Middleton and his father King Charles are under medical procedures.

The Prince of Wales, who is heir to the throne, is expected to pick up the extra workload. All eyes are on the future king as he supports the monarchy during a major royal health saga.

Kensington Palace Wednesday announced that Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. Moments after the announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.



A royal commentator claimed: "For the Prince of Wales, it will be a stressful time having both his father and wife in the hospital."

"Just like anyone else, the health and well-being of close family will be a concern for him. The nation will all want to support him and the entire royal family as they get the best of care and concentrate on recovery," royal commentator and broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News.

"Regarding the Princess of Wales, it’s very unusual to be in the hospital for that long these days, especially at her age. But being a royal and needing more privacy, and needing only to appear in public once fully back to normal might prolong her hospital stay."



Psychotherapist Dr Robi Ludwig shared his opinion on William's mantle stress during this difficult phase, saying "he’s faced with additional emotional stress and pressure on him."

He added that it will be a "challenging" time for the father of three young children.

"Wills has been trained his whole life to manage and prepare for these types of challenges in both a professional and dignified way," said Ludwig. "I’m sure he also has a lot of resources at his disposal, which helps," Ludwig told the same outlet.