Lala Kent wants her little one to embrace sibling's love

Lala Kent wants her child to know the joy of having a sibling.



The reality star, 33, revealed her plans to have a child with People magazine during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere in Los Angeles. She expressed her wish to give her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, a brother.

"I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she's obsessed with babies and I think she's going to be extremely hands-on," Kent says.

When questioned about where she is in her fertility journey, Kent teases, "We're into the journey! We're actually hauling ass full-steam ahead."

Although Kent is thrilled about the prospect of having a second child, she acknowledges that she is very busy with Ocean.

"She's very independent, giving me a run for my money," the reality star tells the outlet. "I've just never met anyone who can go toe-to-toe with me until I met my daughter. She doesn't give a damn. I'll get stern with her ... like, 'You better fall in line' and she will say, 'No, you better fall in line!"

In December, Kent discussed her hopes for conception on her podcast, Give Them Lala. She said that the process of conceiving via a donor is "going very well."

"I did not expect my life to be this way," she said. "But I’m certainly thrilled that we are given options to bring kids into the world."

"I know I want another baby," she continued. "So whatever I need to do to make that happen ... IVF, sperm donor, IUI [intrauterine insemination] ... any of it. I just want Ocean to have a sibling."