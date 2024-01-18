Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner share 'amazing chemistry'

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were the centre of attention at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards; a witness claimed that they "couldn't keep their hands off each other" the entire evening.

“Timothée mingled for a little bit but was otherwise right next to Kylie the whole time,” the witness adds, noting that the pair had their legs interlocked while they sat at their table and chatted. “They were having a very intimate conversation and shared a few kisses. It was obvious they have amazing chemistry.”

The Wonka actor, 28, and the 26-year-old reality actress, who met at Paris Fashion Week a few months earlier, were romantically linked in April of last year. They started to come out as a couple in September, canoodling at a Beyoncé concert and attending a New York Fashion Week party together.

Sources now affirm that the couple's relationship is serious. According to a source, "Timothée and Kylie are madly in love."

According to a second source, Chalamet has met Jenner's well-known relatives as well as her two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 23, months, who she has with her ex Travis Scott.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” adds the second source. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

For the two, it has been a gradual but persistent burn. Before Jenner and Chalamet started dating in early 2023, she had broken up with Scott after nearly five years of intermittently dating him.

While Chalamet was filming abroad, the potential couple occasionally went out together. According to the second source, "They kept in touch, but things faded in and out."