Jenna Dewan talks dealing ‘hard things’ coparenting with ex Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan may have her differences with ex-husband Channing Tatum, she is willing to put them aside when it comes to co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

The Witches of East End actress, 43, revealed her third pregnancy, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee, as she debuted her bump on the cover of Romper Magazine.

In the accompanying interview, the dancer and actress touched up on her pregnancy journey and how she works on co-parenting with the Magic Mike star, 43.

“It’s always a journey,” she told the outlet while being careful with her words.

“It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Dewan and Tatum started dating after they starred in the 2006 movie Step Up. The two went on to marry in 2009 and welcomed Everly four years later. They split in 2018, finalising their divorce in the following year.

She went on to say that coparenting was “really tough” in the beginning as she shares 50/50 custody with Tatum.

“And it was definitely hard on [their daughter] in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves Callum. She really adores him.”

Dewan also shares three-year-old son Callum with her fiancé.