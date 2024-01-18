Jenna Dewan announces third pregnancy: ‘I feel alive again’

Jenna Dewan is expecting her third child, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee, as she debuted her baby bump.

The Witches of East End actress, 43, took to her Instagram page to share a video reel in which Kazee, 48, was seen serenading to her while she was in the bathtub.

Dewan was laying in a bubble bath and she panned the camera to her bump and then moved it to the longtime Broadway actor and producer who was sat in a chair singing whilst playing guitar.

She captioned the post with, “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”

Soon after the video, Kazee commented under the post, “I’d have a million babies with you!”

In another comment, he added, “Also this baby will be getting a steady dose of @adriannelenker don’t you worry [heart emoji]”

Dewan is already mom to son Callum, 3, whom she shares with Kazee. She also shares her 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, 43.

The Rookie actress also debuted her baby bump on the cover of Romper magazine, released on Wednesday as well.

She told the outlet that she “just entered the second trimester,” adding she “feel[s] alive again.”