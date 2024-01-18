 
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour heading to work in £227,000 Ferrari

Victoria showcased the Ferrari, known for its impressive acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds

By Christina Harrold
January 18, 2024

File Footage

Victoria Beckham, who made a memorable statement in her husband's documentary about her 'working class' upbringing, despite her father's ownership of a Rolls Royce, appears to share her father's penchant for luxury cars.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old designer was spotted arriving for work in a Ferrari Roma Blu Pozzi, a model with a retail price of £227,000.

Cruising through the streets of London, Victoria showcased the Ferrari, known for its impressive acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 199 miles per hour.

Stepping out of the vehicle, she displayed a stylish look in a grey herringbone trouser suit paired with a maroon jumper and oversized sunglasses.

It's worth noting that her husband David, who famously clashed with Victoria over cars in a viral moment last year, likely had something to say about this latest addition to their collection of luxury sports cars.

The famous Beckham documentary clip saw Victoria claiming her family were 'very working, working class'.

David interrupted, incredulous, and asked Victoria to be honest to which she replied: 'I am!' He then repeatedly asked Victoria to reveal what car her dad used to drive her to school.

The singer eventually gave in and said: 'OK. In the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.'

'Thank you,' David replied, and immediately left and closed the door behind him, his job done. 