Travis Kelce wishes to give Taylor Swift ‘UNIQUE ENGAGEMENT’ ring

Travis Kelce may not be ready to propose to his girlfriend Taylor Swift shortly, but insiders suggest that the NFL star has begun contemplating designs for her 'special' engagement ring.

The tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs has allegedly been discussing with friends and family how he can ensure that the diamond ring he ultimately chooses for the 34-year-old Love Story singer will be 'unique.'

A source close to the superstar athlete revealed that the 34-year-old is toying with the idea of using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings to craft the band, which could also feature a meaningful lyric.

'He isn't going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring,' the insider said.

'Travis’ career is a major focus for the next several weeks. He has to get the job done. He wants another Super Bowl ring, but it is safe to say that there is room to think about Taylor.

'And when it comes to Taylor, he loves her and sees a future with her and has thought about what a ring for her would be like as well.'

The insider continued: 'He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band.

'He wants to make sure it isn't something cheesy, but more unique and something that is a part of him that he shares with her to show that forever means forever.'

It is not clear if the lyric is from one of Taylor's songs or a track that is personal to the couple.

For now, the couple are focused on making sure they will get to spend their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, but their busy schedules are making planning for the special day incredibly difficult.

Indeed, February will be a particularly busy period for both stars as Taylor will be back on her Eras International tour - while Travis and his team are currently trying to secure another Super Bowl win.



