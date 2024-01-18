Sian Welby excited to embrace ‘incredible hosting opportunity’ alongside Dermot O'Leary

The radio and TV star is set to replace Josie Gibson as the main presenter next week

Sian Welby expressed her disbelief at being entrusted with the role of the new co-host of This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary.



Familiar to ITV daytime viewers, Sian has been hosting various showbiz segments on the program in recent months.

Towards the end of last year, she became the resident commentator for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on the show and most recently appeared on Wednesday (January 17) for her segment on the viral Stanley cups.

Shortly after her latest appearance in the ITV studio, This Morning revealed she and Dermot will be their next hosting duo. Sharing a smiling picture of the pair on Instagram, they confirmed: "Join @dermotoleary and @sianwelby next week on #ThisMorning! Tune in on Monday from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV."

Sian, who also works on Capital's Breakfast show with Roman Kemp, was quick to comment on the post herself, writing: "This news is about me and even I don’t believe it," before also sharing the news to her own Instagram Story.

"Ok... not sure how I've been trusted to do this but..." she started by saying. "Next week, instead of waking you up on the @capitalofficial breakfast show, I'm gonna be sitting next to this legend doing This Morning," she added alongside the announcement post and a string of mind-blown emojis.

She then added: "Very surreal. Obviously excited but also quite nervous!! I have to say the whole team have been incredibly supportive and I know I'm in good hands with @dermotoleary - what an incredible opportunity. It really hasn't sunk in yet!"



Ms Welby is the former anchor of Channel 5 News after being spotted by chiefs at the broadcaster in 2010.

She also hosted a show on Heart Radio between 2017 and 2020.

Ms Welby's role on This Morning comes three months after Ms Willoughby quit after 14 years at the helm of This Morning after an alleged kidnap plot was revealed.