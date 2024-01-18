Lovely moments captured! Dua Lipa CONFIRMS relationship with Callum Turner

An insider told Page Six: 'It's new, but they're mad about each other'

Dua Lipa publicly confirmed her new romance with Callum Turner on Tuesday evening during an affectionate display in Hollywood.

After a romantic dinner date at the upscale Japanese restaurant Sushi Park, the couple, who had been romantically linked for just over two weeks, openly displayed their affection.

Callum, 33, wrapped his arms around 28-year-old Dua, who, in turn, cupped his face before sharing a lingering kiss.

The Houdini singer didn't shy away from onlookers as they engaged in playful moments on a balcony overlooking the street.

Earlier, Dua had shown her support for Callum during a Q&A session for his new series, Masters of the Air. The rumoured couple was reportedly seen getting cozy at a Beverly Hills party for the show.

An insider told Page Six: 'It's new, but they're mad about each other,' adding: 'She was at the premiere to support him.'

Callum Turner is a principal cast member in the Second World War drama Masters Of The Air, alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, with Steven Spielberg as the producer.



Dua's newfound romance comes shortly after reports of her alleged breakup from her French boyfriend, Romain Gavras.



