Travis Kelce offered $1M ring for free amid Taylor Swift engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since at least September 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement rumours caught the attention of a jeweler.

Amid reports of a looming engagement, Steven Singer – owner of Steven Singer Jewelers – is ecstatic at the prospect of the internet’s favourite couple getting engaged that he offered up a $1 million custom-made ring for when the NFL star decides to get down on one knee.

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” the Philadelphia-based jewelry designer told Page Six.

“If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them,” he declared, adding that he has a “deeply personal” reason for the offer.

“My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions,” Singer noted, further joking that “by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier.”

Singer even has a design in mind already, suggesting that the Love Story hitmaker may appreciate an Art Deco-style, 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring in platinum, “with colorless, eye-flawless, real diamonds.”

Reports of a looming engagement between the football star and the international pop icon emerged last week.

However, an insider later claimed that the reports were false, and though a wedding may happen in the future, “they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”