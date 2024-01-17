Kanye West files bizarre trademark inspired by wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is trademarking a phrase he used to describe wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is known for his seemingly bizarre business antics, and his latest one seems to be monetising on his love for wife Bianca Censori.

The legendary rapper, 46, recently filed to trademark a quote he used in his wish to Censori on her 29th birthday on January 5, which read, “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

The Runaway hitmaker filed the trademark in nine separate applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 11.

Ye is reportedly planning to use the slogan to launch a bizarre array of goods and services, including “biological cloning,” “moisturisers,” “plush toys,” and “wireless receivers in the form of jewelry, per the filings obtained by the Daily Mail.

The multi Grammy winner’s attorney, Gregory K. Nelson, confirmed that the applications were filed on behalf of Ox Paha, Inc. – the same company under which West filed his other recent trademarks including YEWS and YEEZY PODS.

Other goods and services in the extensive list include “exploration services in the field of the oil, gas and mining industries,” “dress design,” “ e furnishing design,” “horological and chronometric instruments,” and countless more.

The application has been accepted and is pending assignment to an examiner.