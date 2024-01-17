Kim Kardashian still has 'special connection' with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still have a special connection as parents to their four children, claims a relationship expert.

As per The Mirror, Louella Alderson claimed there will always be a connection between the ex-couple despite the rapper's whirlwind romance with Bianca Censori.

She said, "Despite the turmoil and tension that has occurred between Kanye West and the Kardashian family in recent years, there will always be a connection between them as Kanye and Kim share four children together."



Speaking of Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian's recent rare reunion with Kanye, the expert added that the mother-of-two kept their rift aside for the sake of their kids.

Louella shared, "When there is conflict or tension between family members, children can feel caught in the middle and may experience feelings of stress, confusion, or even guilt."

She continued, "For Kim and Khloe's children, seeing them getting along with Kanye can help ease any potential negative feelings they may have toward their father or uncle. It also allows them to feel comfortable and secure in the relationships within their family."

For the unversed, Kim was married to Kanye for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

The former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.