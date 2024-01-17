King Charles to undergo surgery for enlarged prostate next week

King Charles to be admitted to hospital for enlarged prostate treatment

King Charles is to be admitted to hospital for enlarged prostate treatment, as per an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The statement reads, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

As per the Palace's stockperson, "the Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

"The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

The update about the Monarch's health came just after Princess Kate's abdominal surgery announcement.

As per Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Catherine "will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," Kate's spokesperson added.