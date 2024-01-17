Jim Carrey raises concerns over his reclusive behaviour

File Footage

Jim Carrey’s close friends have expressed concerns over his reclusive behaviour.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Jim has been spending a ton of time in Hawaii, hiding away and showing very little interest in anything Hollywood has to offer.”

The Mask star reportedly appeared “unrecognisable” when he was spotted on his 62nd birthday bash.

The source told the outlet, “It's a big worry for the many folks who care about Jim, who's had some seriously rough moments these past few years.”

“He tends to self-isolate and lock himself away,” stated an insider.

The source added, “You only have to look at him to see he's taken a beating, both physically and mentally!”

Earlier this month on January 5, the Dumb and Dumber actor was seen coming out from the private restaurant and club San Vicente Bungalows in a dishevelled look after celebrating with pals, including Jimmy Kimmel, Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Seth Green.

“His friends are worried and that's why they're pulling out the stops to make him feel special,” disclosed a tipster.

Reflecting on his love life, Jim was divorced twice and a broken engagement with Renée Zellweger. He last parted ways with Space Force alum Ginger Gonzaga in 2019.

The source dished, “Essentially, he’s been single ever since and prefers a solitary life away from the limelight working on his painting.”

“He has no plans to return to movies, but friends are still trying to cheer him up. He's such a vulnerable soul!” remarked an insider.